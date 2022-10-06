Arm chops staff

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (October 5, 2022)

Arm has laid off 20% of its UK workforce of 3,500 employees and 18% of its global workforce of 6,950 people.

700 UK jobs have gone – representing 40% of the 1,730 people hired since Softbank bought the company in 2016 promising to double the UK workforce.

In 2016 Arm had 1,770 employees. Before this year’s lay-offs that had risen to 3,500.

