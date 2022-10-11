POLYN Introduces Voice Processing Tiny AI Chip Delivering Industry-First Voice Extraction

Neuromorphic analog ultra-low power solution fuses voice extraction with range of other voice processing features

Caesarea, Israel — October 11, 2022 — POLYN Technology, the innovative provider of unique NASP technology and a producer of Tiny AI chips and their associated IP, today announced the availability of NeuroVoice, a solution for on-chip voice extraction from any noisy background.

POLYN is the first to implement the combination of voice detection (VD), and voice extraction (VE) within the ultra-low-power analog neuromorphic silicon. Integrating NeuroVoice allows customers to create miniature products that improve their end users’ hearing experience. NeuroVoice operates at 100 µW power and performs inference in 20 µsec. POLYN’s solution offers especially clear voice and immediate adaptation to any background conditions along with voice extraction/transparent mode.

“Earbuds, smartphones, hearing assistance, gamer headphones, and intercom systems need new technology to bring voice processing to a new level,” said Eugene Zetserov, VP Marketing and Business Development of POLYN. “Current methods of voice signal processing are power hungry and, in some cases, fall short. Immediate voice recognition is important for hearing assistance devices. AI-based extraction of the voice signal in a noisy environment, including irregular noises, provides a better hearing experience than standard noise cancellation filters. A neural network is the perfect tool for voice processing and POLYN offers it on a tiny neuromorphic analog chip.”

POLYN develops the framework and tools for a neural network conversion into an analog neuromorphic chip, which speeds up chip generation. It makes it easy to customize the existing chip to provide additional voice features such as wake word detection (WWD) and keyword spotting (KWS).

“A combination of NASP technology for voice extraction for clear communication and other voice processing features gives NeuroVoice additional advantage,” Zetserov said.

About POLYN

POLYN Technology is a fabless semiconductor company, supplying ultra-low-power, high-performance Neuromorphic Analog Signal Processing (NASP) technology, IP and Tiny AI chips based on NASP. POLYN’s Neural-Net-To-Chip automation tools support fast, cost-effective development of tailored Tiny AI solutions performing AI computations on-device. The technology and products enable a wide range of edge AI applications such as wearables, Industry 4.0, Connected Health 4.0, Smart Home, and more. Founded in 2019, POLYN Technology is registered in London and headquartered in Israel.





