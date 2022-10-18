Intrinsic ID Presents Full Range of Chip Security Solutions at TSMC 2022 Open Innovation Platform® Ecosystem Forum

Trends in advanced semiconductor design – such as smaller processing nodes and chiplet-based designs – underscore need for scalable security solutions; Intrinsic ID to showcase its security expertise on site in North America OIP event on October 26 and virtual event on November 10.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., October 18, 2022 – Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) technology for chip security and authentication, announced that it will be participating in the TSMC 2022 Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Ecosystem Forum, on October 26, 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Intrinsic ID will feature its full line of patented SRAM PUF technology solutions implemented in hardware (QuiddiKey), software (BK) and on FPGAs (Apollo) in its booth 515. In addition, Dr. Pim Tuyls, CEO and co-founder of Intrinsic ID, will present a talk titled: “Securing Systems-In-Packages with PUF Technology,” during the virtual event on November 10, 2022.

The TSMC OIP Ecosystem Forum is a one-of-a-kind event that brings together the semiconductor design ecosystem partners and TSMC customers to discuss the latest technologies and design solutions for high performance computing (HPC), mobile, automotive, and IoT applications.

“We are excited to be part of the TSMC ecosystem working on next-generation silicon designs,” said Dr. Pim Tuyls, CEO and co-founder of Intrinsic ID. “As the semiconductor industry advances its manufacturing processes, the need for robust, device-level security and authentication is critical. Our longstanding partnership with TSMC has enabled us to provide scalable security solutions to the industry leaders gathered at this event.”

“TSMC values ecosystem partners and continues working with them to address the rising design complexity with a full spectrum of best-in-class solutions and services,” Dan Kochpatcharin, Head of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “We’re pleased to collaborate with Intrinsic ID and look forward to our continued partnership to enable next-generation silicon design with security IP solution benefiting from the performance and power advantage of TSMC’s advanced technologies.”

At the 2022 North America TSMC OIP Ecosystem Forum in Santa Clara, Intrinsic ID will be on site providing customer demos of its technology and industry-leading PUF-based security solutions. The company invites customers to stop by the booth 515 on October 26.

Additionally, Dr. Pim Tuyls has been selected to give a talk in the OIP Ecosystem Forum Online on November 10 about the benefits of using PUF technology to secure the increasingly popular approach of System-in-Package (SiP) design. His presentation will highlight how PUFs are used to create a hardware root-of-trust on every individual chiplet in SiPs, even on the ones produced in advanced technology nodes where having non-volatile memory is often not an option. The online event is available for the global TSMC audience, so people can log in from anywhere to watch the presentation. Click here to register.

Intrinsic ID has built a solid foundation of trust over the past two decades and scaled its SRAM-based PUFs to protect against security risks today and in the future. The Intrinsic ID solution creates “silicon fingerprints” that can be turned into cryptographic keys unique for the silicon on which they are derived and reliably reconstructed whenever needed by the system, without being stored in any form of memory, offering a root of trust even on designs without any non-volatile memory.

Click to enlarge

About Intrinsic ID

Intrinsic ID is the world’s leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on PUF technology. The technology provides an additional level of hardware security utilizing the inherent uniqueness in each and every silicon chip. The IP can be delivered in hardware or software and can be applied easily to almost any chip – from tiny microcontrollers to high-performance FPGAs – and at any stage of a product’s lifecycle. It is used as a hardware root of trust to protect sensitive military and government data and systems, validate payment systems, secure connectivity, and authenticate sensors.





