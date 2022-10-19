videantis and ADTechnology to build 5nm ADAS/AD SoCs

Hannover, Germany, and Seoul, South Korea, October 19, 2022 – videantis GmbH, provider of a unified platform for combined processing of algorithms as diverse as AI (Artificial Intelligence), multi-modal sensor data processing and fusion, or video coding on a single architecture, and ADTechnology Co., Ltd., a global leader in ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit) design services and turnkey solutions and distinguished Samsung Foundry’s Design Solution Partner, today announced a collaboration to jointly build automotive SoCs (System-on-Chip) for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) using Samsung Foundry’s advanced 5nm process.

Based on this advanced technology node, ADTechnology and videantis will each contribute their unique expertise in implementing a scalable and customizable SoC platform targeting the full range of automotive processing requirements. From smart edge sensor data processing in decentralized vehicle architectures up to high-performance compute systems in domain and central processing units, this SoC platform will target ADAS and AD applications up to SAE L4 (Society of Automotive Engineers, Level 4).

In contrast to other SoCs addressing this market, the videantis’ v-MP6000UDX unified processing platform renders separate specialized cores for AI, vision, signal processing, graphics, or video coding obsolete. This radically cuts down overall SoC complexity and at the same time boosts flexibility to support diverse automotive use cases at equally high silicon utilization.

The SoC platform, combining videantis’ v-MP6000UDX processing subsystem and state-of-the-art automotive processors licensed from Arm, thus yields simplified, highly cost-effective single-chip solutions for ADAS/AD without the need for companion chips.

With the extreme efficiency of the videantis platform already proven in safety-relevant single-box automotive smart cameras in high-volume automotive production, seamless reuse of existing software applications, development tools, and expertise towards this upcoming SoC platform is guaranteed. New full stack development benefits from substantially reduced software development complexity due to using a single unified tool-chain for all algorithm types.

“We are very pleased to team up with ADTechnology, one of the world’s leading design houses contributing a proven expertise in the implementation of high-end SoCs as well as securing premium access to Samsung Foundry’s volume production capacities,” says Dr. Hans-Joachim Stolberg, CEO/CTO and one of the founders of videantis. “I’m convinced that this collaboration with ADTechnology, Samsung Foundry, and Arm will contribute significantly to our future business.”

“I’m very honored to announce this important collaboration work with videantis,” says JK Park, CEO of ADTechnology. “It is our duty to make our customers successful. Based on 20 years of engineering experience along with 500 employees, together with videantis we will serve global automotive OEMs and tier-1 suppliers to secure reliable mass production. With this monumental program, we will also expand the collaboration with our partners Samsung Foundry and Arm.”

videantis and ADTechnology, supported by Arm and Samsung Foundry, are working closely with leading automotive OEMs and tier-1 suppliers to develop the best fit-for-purpose, proven SoC platforms for their next generation vehicle architectures, enabling rapid customization for a wide range of automotive devices.

“This project is a successful example of the expanding Samsung Foundry ecosystem,” says Moonsoo Kang, executive vice president and head of Business Development team, Samsung Electronics. “Through close collaboration with ADTechnology, our Design Solution Partner, we will help diverse customers launch competitive products using our 5nm process technology.”

“The future of autonomous vehicle applications relies on having access to the right computing technology for the right application,” said Dennis Laudick, VP of go-to-market, Automotive Line of Business, Arm. “We’re pleased that videantis have licensed our IP to provide the right balance of performance, efficiency and leading-edge safety, and we look forward to the computing innovations to come in autonomous vehicles as a result.”

First products resulting out of this collaboration are targeting vehicles with Start of Production (SOP) 2025 and onwards.

About videantis

Headquartered in Hannover, Germany, videantis GmbH is the originator of a unique high-performance, extreme-efficiency and fully scalable unified processing platform, which enables the implementation of leading edge algorithms for AI/deep learning, multi-modal sensor data processing and fusion as well as image and video en/decoding on the same architecture in highly efficient single-chip solutions. With its processor IP, application libraries and development tools, videantis globally supports semiconductor manufacturers, automotive OEMs and tier 1 suppliers in serial production together with customers in other high-volume embedded markets. videantis has been recognized with the Red Herring Award and multiple Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards as one of the fastest growing technology companies in Germany.

About ADTechnology

ADTechnology is a global leading ASIC design services and manufacturing services provider which has 20 years of business history and 700+ design/tape-out engineering experiences. Headquartered in Suwon, Korea, ADTechnology has R&D offices in Korea and Vietnam and sales offices in San Jose, USA and Munich, Germany. Including subsidiaries, there are more than 500 employees globally with a target to expand to more than 700 by 2025. ADTechnology is also listed on the Korean stock market, KOSDAQ, and its sales record in 2021 was $265M. Most importantly, ADTechnology is a member of Samsung Foundry Design Solution Partner program, focusing on 4/5/8nm advanced ASIC SoCs encompassing Automotive, AI, HPC, Consumer and Industrial applications.





