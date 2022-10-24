Faraday Unveils Design Implementation Services for FinFET Technology Targeting all Foundries

Hsinchu, Taiwan -- October 24, 2022 -- Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035), a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, announced the debut of its design implementation services for FinFET technology targeting all foundries. This flexible service leverages Faraday’s ASIC design experiences and resources to support global fabless houses, system houses, ASIC providers, and foundries who access advanced FinFET technology (8nm, 7nm, 5nm and beyond), provided by foundries in any designated section of IC design, for their short time-to-market and efficient resource allocation.

Faraday, established in 1993, has abundant ASIC design experience in a wide range of applications and is acquainted with each part of IC design flow and possible issues for mass production. With the implementation service, Faraday can assist in design integration, design and layout verification, synthesis, DFT implementation, and/or physical implementation. It embraces a dedicated team with a technical project leader for coordination. The implementation flow and schedule can be fully managed via an in-house online system. The remote collaboration is protected via a secured room to guarantee the security of customers’ proprietary information.

“We are glad to launch the brand new implementation service which makes good use of Faraday’s 30-year design experience with proven record of information security and customers’ trust”, said Flash Lin, COO of Faraday Technology. “Faraday deliveries more than 50 ASIC projects per year, including 20% with SoC. We believe that Faraday’s SoC expertise and steady talent pool can effectively fulfil the emerging market demand of backend or front-end design implementation service”, he added.

About Faraday Technology Corporation

Faraday Technology Corporation (TWSE: 3035) is a leading ASIC design service and IP provider, certificated to ISO 9001 and ISO 26262. The broad silicon IP portfolio includes I/O, Cell Library, Memory Compiler, ARM-compliant CPUs, LPDDR4/4X, DDR4/3, MIPI D-PHY, V-by-One, USB 3.1/2.0, 10/100 Ethernet, Giga Ethernet, SATA3/2, PCIe Gen4/3, and programmable SerDes, etc. Headquartered in Taiwan, Faraday has service and support offices around the world, including the U.S., Japan and China. For more information, visit www.faraday-tech.com.






