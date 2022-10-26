Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipments Set a New Record in Q3 2022, SEMI Reports
MILPITAS, Calif. — October 25, 2022 — Worldwide silicon wafer shipments reached a new record of 3,741 million square inches (MSI) in the third quarter of 2022, increasing 1.0% quarter-over-quarter and growing 2.5% from the 3,649 MSI recorded during the same quarter last year, the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) reported in its quarterly analysis of the silicon wafer industry.
“While the semiconductor industry has faced macroeconomic headwinds, the silicon industry continues to show quarter-over-quarter shipment increases,” said Anna-Riikka Vuorikari-Antikainen, Chairman of SEMI SMG and Chief Commercial Officer at Okmetic. “As the role of silicon wafers is fundamental in the broader cyclical industry, we remain confident in long-term growth.”
Silicon Area Shipment Trends – Semiconductor Applications Only
|
Millions of Square Inches
|
2Q 2021
|
3Q 2021
|
4Q 2021
|
1Q 2022
|
2Q 2022
|
3Q 2022
|
Total
|
3,534
|
3,649
|
3,645
|
3,679
|
3,704
|
3,741
Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), October 2022
Data cited in this release include polished silicon wafers such as virgin test and epitaxial silicon wafers, as well as non-polished silicon wafers shipped to end users.
Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for the majority of semiconductors, which are vital components of all electronic devices. The highly engineered thin disks are produced in diameters of up to 12 inches and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductors are fabricated.
The SMG is a sub-committee of the SEMI Electronic Materials Group (EMG) and is open to SEMI members involved in manufacturing polycrystalline silicon, monocrystalline silicon or silicon wafers (e.g., as cut, polished, epi). The SMG facilitates collective efforts on issues related to the silicon industry including the development of market information and statistics about the silicon industry and the semiconductor market.
For more information, visit SEMI Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipment Statistics.
About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org to learn more.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipments Set New Record in Q2 2022, SEMI Reports
- Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipments Edge Higher to New Record in First Quarter 2022, SEMI Reports
- Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipments Reach Record High in Third Quarter of 2021, SEMI Reports
- Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipments and Revenue Set New Records in 2021, SEMI Reports
- Silicon Wafer Shipments Edge Higher in First Quarter 2021 to Set New Record, SEMI Reports
Breaking News
- Flex Logix EFLX4K eFPGA IP Core on TSMC 7nm Technology Now Available
- GUC Unveils GLink 2.3LL, The World's Most Powerful D2D Interconnect IP Using 2.5D Technology
- Worldwide Silicon Wafer Shipments Set a New Record in Q3 2022, SEMI Reports
- More than 50 members join SOAFEE to enable the software-defined vehicle of the future
- Cadence Digital and Custom/Analog Design Flows Achieve Certification for TSMC's Latest N4P and N3E Processes
Most Popular
- U.S. Chip Sanctions "Put Temporary Checkmate on China"
- How the CHIPS Act Will Impact Engineers
- Intel Foundry Services Forms Alliance to Enable National Security, Government Applications
- RISC-V Celebrates Upstreaming of Android Open Source Project RISC-V Port
- Marvell Announces Industry's Most Comprehensive 3nm Data Infrastructure IP Portfolio
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page