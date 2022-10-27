Cadence Integrity 3D-IC Platform Certified for TSMC 3DFabric Offerings

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- October 26, 2022 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the leading Cadence® Integrity™ 3D-IC platform has achieved certification for and met all reference design flow criteria for TSMC’s 3DFabric™ offerings, including Integrated Fan-Out (InFO), Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate (CoWoS®) and System-on-Integrated-Chips (TSMC-SoIC™) technologies. As part of the collaboration, the companies worked together to enable Cadence’s support of the TSMC 3DbloxTM standard to help customers accelerate advanced multi-die package design across 5G, AI, mobile, hyperscale computing and IoT applications.

The Cadence Integrity 3D-IC platform combines system planning, implementation, Cadence Allegro® X packaging technologies and system-level analysis and is the industry’s leading full-flow platform enabled for TSMC’s new 3Dblox standard, which speeds 3D front-end design partitioning in complex systems. 3Dblox streamlines key aspects of design methodologies and allows chiplet reuse, providing a seamless interface for Cadence system analysis tools for early power delivery network (PDN) and thermal analysis via the Cadence Voltus™ IC Power Integrity Solution and Celsius™ Thermal Solver, extraction and static timing analysis via the Cadence Quantus™ Extraction Solution and Tempus™ Timing Signoff Solution and system-level layout versus schematic (LVS) checks via the Cadence Pegasus™ Verification System. Cadence’s new Allegro Substrate Router (ASR) technology is integrated with Allegro X packaging technologies for ultra-high density die-to-die and die-to-package RDL auto-routing.

“In today’s electronics market, customers need every advantage they can get when developing the highly sophisticated 3D-ICs that power emerging application areas,” said Dan Kochpatcharin, head of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “By working to ensure the Cadence Integrity 3D-IC platform is certified for use with TSMC 3DFabric technologies, our mutual customers can enjoy significant gains in design efficiency that will help them get advanced, multi-chip solutions to market quickly.”

“Our Integrity 3D-IC platform offers system planning, packaging and system-level analysis in a single platform, which provides customers with seamless design creation capabilities and a comprehensive signoff flow that supports TSMC’s 3DFabric offerings,” said Dr. Chin-Chi Teng, senior vice president and general manager in the Digital & Signoff Group at Cadence. “By continuing to collaborate with TSMC, we’re giving our customers an efficient way to leverage the latest developments in 3D chip and multi-die technologies without compromising on time to market.”

The Cadence Integrity 3D-IC platform is part of the company’s broader 3D-IC offering and aligns with the Cadence Intelligent System Design™ strategy, enabling system-on-chip (SoC) design excellence. For more information on the Integrity 3D-IC platform, please visit www.cadence.com/go/integrityadv3dicpr.

