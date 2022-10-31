EnSilica growth continues with new Bristol ASIC design office

Extends recruitment drive following period of strong growth

Oxford, UK – October 31, 2022 – EnSilica has today opened a new design centre in Bristol. The office, its fourth in the UK, will open with a staff of 14 highly-experienced engineers and a particular focus on advanced node ASIC design.

The new office opens following a period of significant growth, and Bristol chosen for its heritage, its university links and the quality of life offered by the city.

The company is now looking to expand both in Bristol and its other offices across the UK, initiating a recruitment drive both graduate and senior levels.

The design cente joins EnSilica’s existing headquarters and design facility near Oxford, and a design centre in Sheffield. The company also has a specialist centre in Bangalore, India and a design facility in Porto Alegre, in southern Brazil.

EnSilica’s VP of SoC Engineering and head of the Bristol office, Davide Sarta said:

“The city was a natural choice for us as we go through this period of significant growth. The city is home to one of the UK’s largest electronics hubs. The university is a leading centre of excellence for electronics. And the quality of life that the city offers means that many of those we’re hoping to employ will want to be there.

EnSilica is a former winner of the Queen’s Award for International Trade; and has been ranked in the top 5 in the Sunday Times Lloyds SME Export Track 100, and regularly wins awards for its engineering.

The company recently reported its first financials since its successful IPO in May, with 77% year-on-year revenue growth.

EnSilica is looking to recruit engineers in analogue, physical, system-level design, DFT and verification across UK at both graduate and more-senior levels.

About EnSilica

EnSilica is a leading fabless chipmaker focused on custom ASIC for OEMs and system houses, as well as IC design services for companies with their own design teams. The company has world-class expertise in supplying custom RF, mmWave, mixed signal and digital ICs to its international customers in the automotive, industrial, healthcare and communications markets. The company also offers a broad portfolio of core IP covering cryptography, radar, and communications systems. EnSilica has a track record in delivering high quality solutions to demanding industry standards. The company is headquartered near Oxford, UK and has design centres across the UK and in India and Brazil.





