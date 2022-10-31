Rambus and Samsung Electronics Extend Comprehensive Agreement
Ten-year agreement enables deep collaboration on products and broad access to Rambus innovations
SAN JOSE, Calif.-- October 31, 2022 -- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced it has extended its comprehensive patent license agreement with Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, for an additional ten years. The extension substantially maintains the existing financial terms and provides Samsung with broad access to the full Rambus patent portfolio through late 2033. Other terms and details are confidential.
“Samsung has been a trusted partner for many years, and we are very pleased to extend our strategic relationship,” said Luc Seraphin, president and chief executive officer of Rambus. “This extension enables deeper collaboration to deliver even greater value to the industry, and we are excited to continue working with such an innovative industry leader.”
About Rambus Inc.
Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Rambus Inc. Hot IP
Related News
- Rambus Signs Comprehensive Agreement with Samsung Electronics
- Samsung and Rambus Sign Comprehensive Agreement
- ARM and Samsung Electronics Extend Strategic Long-Term Licensing Agreement
- ARM and Samsung Electronics extend strategic alliance with long-term licensing agreement
- Rambus and AMD Extend Patent License Agreement
Breaking News
- Rambus and Samsung Electronics Extend Comprehensive Agreement
- Intel signs 7 out of top 10 fabless companies, sees 18A test chip
- Floadia Announces MTP IP without extra Mask Available on 55nm
- Monthly Semiconductor Sales Decrease 0.5% Globally in September
- EnSilica growth continues with new Bristol ASIC design office
Most Popular
- Report: TSMC stops work on Chinese AI chip amid sanctions confusion
- TSMC Launches OIP 3DFabric Alliance to Shape the Future of Semiconductor and System Innovations
- Siemens partners with TSMC for 3nm product certifications and other technology milestones
- Alphawave IP Achieves Its First Testchip Tapeout for TSMC N3E Process
- Weebit Nano successfully qualifies its ReRAM module
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page