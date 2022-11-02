BrainChip Appoints Duy-Loan Le to its Board of Directors

Laguna Hills, Calif. – November 1, 2022 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI IP, announces the appointment of Duy-Loan Le to its Board of Directors, as a non-executive director.

Mrs. Le has a remarkable professional history, both technologically and in executive management, having retired from Texas Instruments as a Senior Fellow after 35 years. While at TI, she led TI’s multi-billion-dollar memory and DSP product lines with joint venture partners in five countries and three continents. She currently serves on the boards of Wolfspeed, National Instruments, Ballard Power Systems, and Atomera. Mrs. Le is also recognized for her philanthropic contributions worldwide and has received Congressional Special Recognition.

“Duy-Loan’s phenomenal depth as a technologist, executive, and board member in the semiconductor industry are assets we will leverage with her as an active BrainChip board member,” said BrainChip board chair, Antonio J. Viana. “Her deep technical acumen, shrewd financial focus, and strategic ecosystem influence will support and catalyze our commercial growth.”

“We are at a point of transition in the semiconductor industry as edge computing has pushed for new, more efficient techniques and hardware,” said Duy-Loan Le. “BrainChip has a differentiated and commercially viable IP product that can transform edge computing at-large. I’m excited about and committed to my role as a board director.”

BrainChip’s first-to-market neuromorphic processor IP, Akida, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping AI/ML local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency and improves system performance.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.





