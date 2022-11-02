Arteris FlexNoC Interconnect Licensed by Microchip Technology for Microcontroller Development

Multiyear deal enhances performance, security, configurability and low power for the company’s next-generation MCU family.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 02, 2022 -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that Microchip Technology Inc. has licensed FlexNoC interconnect IP for its high-performance 32-bit microcontroller (MCU) product line.

The Microchip design team chose Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect technology as an integral part of its advanced platform because of its flexibility in implementing multiple versions of MCU architectures and low power consumption. The company’s MCUs are targeted for highly integrated designs, including aerospace and defense, machine learning, embedded vision and embedded computing.

“Microchip’s decision to use Arteris FlexNoC interconnect as the dataflow backbone of their MCU product family is further proof of our system IP technology’s suitability for markets with diverse performance and cost requirements,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “We are thrilled to have the company as a customer and look forward to working with additional design teams.”

