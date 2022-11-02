Bitech Technologies Reports Completion of Its FPGA design and the Launch of Its ASIC Initiatives for Bitcoin Mining
Newport Beach, CA -- November 02, 2022 -- Bitech Technologies Corporation [OTCQB: BTTC] (the “Company”), a green energy technology provider, today announces it has completed the FPGA (Field Programable Gate Array) design for its Intellisys-8 chip and is now proceeding with field testing. In parallel, the Company has initiated ASIC production initiatives for its Intellisys-8, a 5 nanometer ASIC chip for bitcoin mining and data centers, through partnerships in Vietnam.
The Bitech Intellisys-8 development achievements include the ASIC chip code and FPGA components that will be used to complete the next phase of ASIC production after the completion of testing and tape-out. With this ASIC, the Company’s goal is to develop an energy efficient immersion-cooled bitcoin mining system that utilizes less than 50% of energy consumed by conventional air-cooled systems. These bitcoin mining systems currently make up over 90% of the global bitcoin mining fleet.
“This latest achievement of a 5 nanometer ASIC chip prototype from our Intellisys-8 project is a significant technological milestone that enhances our intellectual property portfolio,” stated Roy Bao, Chief Technology Officer of the Company.
“We plan to hire qualified and talented ASIC engineers in Vietnam, one of the fastest growing countries in the burgeoning Southeast Asian region where the cost of intellectual labor will be our greatest advantage for the development of an emersion-cooled mining solution for larger mining operations,” commented Dr. Benjamin Tran, CEO of the Company.
As a technology company, the Company constantly strives to expand its renewable energy technology portfolio via in-house R&D, licensing and acquisitions of innovative technologies around battery storage, flywheel energy, heat-to-energy, hydrogen power, and other renewable energy technologies to resolve the high cost of power in cryptocurrency mining, with a plan to expand to other industries outside of cryptocurrency mining in the future.
About Bitech Technologies Corporation
Bitech Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: BTTC), is a technology solution provider dedicated to providing a suite of green energy solutions with a focus on cryptocurrency mining, data centers, commercial and residential utility, electric vehicle infrastructure, and other renewable energy initiatives. Bitech offers its Evirontek™Integrated Platform to resolve the exorbitantly high cost of electricity in cryptocurrency mining and related industries. Bitech innovates energy technologies through research and development, planned acquisitions of other green energy technologies and plans to become a grid-balancing operator using Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) solutions and applying new green technologies in power plants. We seek business partnerships with renewable energy providers and value-added resellers to facilitate and implement innovative, scalable and modular energy system solutions. For more information, please visit www.bitech.tech.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- KnC Announce "Tape out" of the World's first 20nm ASIC for Bitcoin Mining
- Introducing superfast serial interfacing with JESD204B Tx - Rx PHY IP Cores in 12nm, 28nm and 40nm for all type of ADC/DAC and ASIC/FPGA connections
- Efinix® Extends Breakthrough Family of Titanium Products with Launch of the Titanium Ti180 FPGA
- Silex Insight launches DDR encrypter for High-Performing Systems (ASIC/FPGA)
- Silex Insight announces record-breaking speed for their ChaCha20-Poly1305 solution - 800Gbps (ASIC) / 100Gbps (FPGA)
Breaking News
- Andes Technology Unveils The AndesCore® AX60 Series, An Out-Of-Order Superscalar Multicore RISC-V Processor Family
- NextNav Announces Acquisition of Nestwave
- Codasip delivers custom RISC-V processing to SiliconArts ray-tracing GPUs
- Siemens expands industry-leading integrated circuit verification portfolio with acquisition of Avery Design Systems
- CEVA and ASR Micro Celebrate Milestone - 100 Million Wireless IoT Chips Shipped
Most Popular
- Intel signs 7 out of top 10 fabless companies, sees 18A test chip
- Monthly Semiconductor Sales Decrease 0.5% Globally in September
- SiFive's New High-Performance Processors Offer a Significant Upgrade for Wearable and Consumer Products
- Report: TSMC stops work on Chinese AI chip amid sanctions confusion
- Floadia Announces MTP IP without extra Mask Available on 55nm
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page