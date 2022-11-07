GUC Monthly Sales Report - October 2022
Hsinchu, Taiwan, Nov 7, 2022 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Oct 2022 were NT2,423 million, increased 15.0% month-over-month and increased 41.6% year-over-year.
Net sales for Jan through Oct 2022 totaled NT$18,380 million, increased 54.3% compared to the same period in 2021.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2022
|2021
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|Oct
|2,423,223
|1,711,251
|15.0%
|41.6%
|Year to Date
|18,380,012
|11,909,131
|N/A
|54.3%
Note: Year 2022 figures have not been audited.
GUC Sep 2022 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|ASIC(Turnkey)
|1,592,674
|66
|NRE
|784,895
|32
|Others
|45,654
|2
|Total
|2,423,223
|100
Note: Year 2022 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
|
