High Performance Second Generation Extended MIPI CSI2 Receiver
Market Dynamics, Technologies Drive Automotive Design
By Gary Hilson, EETimes (November 11, 2022)
Likening the modern automobile to a server on wheels is starting to sound cliché, but we’re just hitting the tip of iceberg when it comes to the number of electronic components that are finding their way into modern automotive design, as well as the supporting infrastructure for autonomous driving in large urban centers.
In the meantime, the ground underneath is constantly shifting: Supply chain constraints, software defined architectures, functional safety requirements, and the changing dynamics among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier 1 suppliers, and semiconductor companies are altering the landscape of automotive electronics. This dynamic environment was the subject of discussion in a recent panel hosted by ProteanTecs, and, judging from that talk, “changing” may be an understatement.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- IoT and Automotive to Drive IC Market Growth Through 2020
- SiMa.ai Welcomes Industry Leader Harald Kroeger to Scale its Business in the Automotive Market
- Microcontrollers Get a Lift from Automotive After 2021 Rebound
- Andes and IAR Systems Enable Leading Automotive-Focused IC Design Companies to Accelerate Time to Market
- Xylon logiRECORDER Automotive HIL Video Logger Now Compatible with NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Scalable AI Platform for Autonomous Driving
Breaking News
- Arm continues to accelerate IoT software development with new partnerships
- Global Silicon Wafer Shipments Projected to Set New Record in 2022, SEMI Reports
- Market Dynamics, Technologies Drive Automotive Design
- MPEG LA Takes Measures to Assist VVC Adoption
- Xiphera and Flex Logix Publish Joint White Paper on Solving the Quantum Threat with Post-Quantum Cryptography on eFPGA
Most Popular
- Siemens expands industry-leading integrated circuit verification portfolio with acquisition of Avery Design Systems
- Secure-IC acquires Silex Insight's security business to accelerate its chip-to-cloud plan and develop the next-generation of embedded cybersecurity solutions
- Finding Talent to Run New Fabs Might Be Challenging
- SiFive Awarded TSMC Open Innovation Platform Partner of the Year
- Intel signs 7 out of top 10 fabless companies, sees 18A test chip