POLYN Technology, Edge Impulse Join Forces to Advance Tiny AI Products
November 8, 2022 -- Caesarea, Israel – POLYN Technology, a fabless semiconductor company providing Neuromorphic Analog Signal Processing (NASP) Tiny AI chips, and Edge Impulse, the leading embedded machine-learning (ML) development platform, have partnered to address ultra-low-power on-sensor solutions for wearables, hearables, and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).
The collaboration aims to leverage the NASP platform to enable more customers to develop application-specific chips for one-dimensional signal processing at the sensor level. This will help expedite the adoption of ML at the Edge.
“Resource-hungry edge devices present more and more complexity in sound processing and this is an important challenge to address,” said Alexander Timofeev, founder and CEO of POLYN. Additional challenges include power, accuracy, and novel capabilities. The Edge Impulse-POLYN collaboration will help vendors resolve these issues in next-generation products.”
POLYN’s NASP development framework provides fast and easy conversion of trained neural networks from any well-known ML library into neuromorphic analog chips. Neural-Net-To-Chip automation tools provide a fully functional simulation of the resulting math model, converting it into chip production files. These unique tools dramatically reduce product time to market, CAPEX, and redesign OPEX.
The unique POLYN business model provides customer support throughout the entire product development cycle, including neural network selection, training, optimization, and testing on the software simulation. As a result, the size and structure of the neural network is always optimized to the customer’s task, ensuring effective solutions and further investment savings. POLYN’s approach supports fast and cost-effective development of tailored solutions that perform deep learning computations on mass-market devices.
Edge Impulse’s machine learning software enables enterprises to build smarter edge products, providing powerful automation and low-code capabilities to make it easier to create valuable datasets and develop advanced ML algorithms. Their technology empowers developers to bring more ML products to market faster, and helps teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years.
“We’re very excited to work with POLYN to help nurture brand-new solutions using our respective technologies,” said Zach Shelby, CEO and co-founder of Edge Impulse. “The combination of their IP and our platform provides opportunities for users to overcome development challenges that have inhibited them in the past, while finding valuable new applications for their data.”
POLYN and Edge Impulse are focusing initially on hearables using POLYN’s unique combination of voice detection and voice extraction from any ambient environment with the up to 150uW power consumption, enabling entirely novel designs for hearing aids, hearing assistance products, earbuds, and other miniature devices. Additional capabilities, including music detection and processing, are available for that range of products.
For more on Edge Impulse, visit edgeimpulse.com
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- POLYN Introduces Voice Processing Tiny AI Chip Delivering Industry-First Voice Extraction
- POLYN Technology Delivers NASP Test Chip for Tiny AI
- Quadric Announces $21M to Advance Its Disruptive Edge AI Platform
- Dolphin Design and CEA-List join forces for a new embedded AI computing platform
- Renesas and Dialog Semiconductor to Join Forces to Advance Global Leadership in Embedded Solutions
Breaking News
- Arasan announces MIPI DSI IP for FPGA supporting full C-PHY 2.0 speeds
- Weebit Nano receives from SkyWater Technology the first silicon wafers it manufactured with embedded Weebit ReRAM
- Christel Mauffet-Smith Joins Arteris as Executive Vice President of Global Sales
- Silvaco Announces Appointment of Five Industry Veterans to Its Board of Directors
- POLYN Technology, Edge Impulse Join Forces to Advance Tiny AI Products
Most Popular
- Siemens expands industry-leading integrated circuit verification portfolio with acquisition of Avery Design Systems
- Global Silicon Wafer Shipments Projected to Set New Record in 2022, SEMI Reports
- eMemory Receives 2022 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award for Embedded Memory IP
- Delay in Mass Production of New Intel Products a Boon for AMD, Proportion of AMD x86 Server CPUs Forecast to Exceed 22% in 2023, Says TrendForce
- Intel signs 7 out of top 10 fabless companies, sees 18A test chip
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page