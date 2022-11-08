UFS 4.0 Host Controller compatible with M-PHY 5.0 and UniPro 2.0
Christel Mauffet-Smith Joins Arteris as Executive Vice President of Global Sales
Proven executive with vast IP and design automation software experience to lead international teams and accelerate customer success
CAMPBELL, Calif. – November 7, 2022 – Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that Christel Mauffet-Smith has joined the company as its Executive Vice President of Global Sales. She will have worldwide responsibility for sales, field engineering and customer support and will serve as a vital part of the executive team.
“We are pleased to welcome Christel Mauffet-Smith to our leadership team,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “Christel brings a unique combination of engineering, sales, strategic thinking and operational skills to ensure customer success. She has a proven track record of strategic account growth, collaborative relationships and organizational efficiency, which will help Arteris expand its customer reach and successful product deployments.”
Ms. Mauffet-Smith brings more than two decades of successfully leading and building winning teams to deliver growth and customer success in market-leading system IP and semiconductor companies. Most recently, she served as a Sales Group Leader at Cadence with global responsibility for sales, customer success and growth of all technologies across key strategic accounts. Previously, she held various sales leadership positions at Ansys and Synopsys where she built and managed large, high-performing, cross-functional and multidisciplinary global engineering, sales and field applications teams. Ms. Mauffet-Smith holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering from École Polytechnique de Nantes.
“I am honored to join Arteris and build on the foundation of its incredible team, leading-edge products and innovative vision,” said Christel Mauffet-Smith, executive vice president of global sales at Arteris. “The company’s technologies provide a framework for customer success that I am passionate about developing by growing high-energy and results-oriented sales and AE teams.”
About Arteris
Arteris is a leading provider of system IP, consisting of network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor development and integration for a wide range of electronic products. Vertical applications include automotive, mobile, consumer electronics, enterprise datacenters, 5G communications, industrial and IoT, leveraging technologies such as AI/ML and functional safety for customers such as BMW, Bosch, Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the FlexNoC® interconnect IP, Ncore® cache coherent IP, CodaCache® standalone last level cache, ISO 26262 safety, Artificial Intelligence, automated timing closure and Magillem SoC assembly automation. Customer results obtained by deploying Arteris IP include higher performance, lower power and area, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs. For more information, visit www.arteris.com or find us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arteris.
|
Search Silicon IP
ArterisIP Hot IP
Related News
- Pankaj Mayor Joins Arteris IP as Executive Vice President of Global Sales
- Codasip Welcomes Jerry Ardizzone to Executive Team as Vice President of Worldwide Sales
- Global Industry Leader Jeff Waters Joins Altera as Senior Vice President and General Manager
- Jasper Design Automation Continues to Accelerate Its Global Growth with Appointment of Coby Hanoch as New Vice President of International Sales
- Schild Joins Embedded Memory Leader Sidense as Vice President of Sales
Breaking News
- Arasan announces MIPI DSI IP for FPGA supporting full C-PHY 2.0 speeds
- Weebit Nano receives from SkyWater Technology the first silicon wafers it manufactured with embedded Weebit ReRAM
- Christel Mauffet-Smith Joins Arteris as Executive Vice President of Global Sales
- Silvaco Announces Appointment of Five Industry Veterans to Its Board of Directors
- POLYN Technology, Edge Impulse Join Forces to Advance Tiny AI Products
Most Popular
- Siemens expands industry-leading integrated circuit verification portfolio with acquisition of Avery Design Systems
- Global Silicon Wafer Shipments Projected to Set New Record in 2022, SEMI Reports
- eMemory Receives 2022 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award for Embedded Memory IP
- Delay in Mass Production of New Intel Products a Boon for AMD, Proportion of AMD x86 Server CPUs Forecast to Exceed 22% in 2023, Says TrendForce
- Intel signs 7 out of top 10 fabless companies, sees 18A test chip
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page