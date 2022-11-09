CEVA, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 9, 2022 -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and co-creation solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $33.7 million, a 3% increase compared to $32.8 million reported for the third quarter of 2021. Third quarter 2022 licensing, non-recurring engineering (NRE) and related revenue was $22.3 million compared to $21.6 million reported for the same quarter a year ago. Royalty revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $11.4 million compared to $11.2 million reported for the third quarter of 2021.

During the quarter, eighteen IP license and NRE agreements were concluded with customers targeting a wide variety of applications including ADAS, Wi-Fi access points and endpoints, wireless audio devices and satellite communications. Five of the agreements were with first-time customers. Geographically, nine of the deals signed were in China, seven were in the U.S., and two were in Japan.

Gideon Wertheizer, CEO of CEVA, stated: "Despite the challenging demand environment, we delivered year-over-year revenue growth in both licensing and royalties in the third quarter. Our royalties from 5G RAN are benefiting from share gains in China and the consistent rollout of new base stations in the U.S., helping to grow our base station & IoT royalties 16% quarter-over-quarter to $8.2 million. Moreover, we expect 5G RAN royalties to grow further next year as 5G base station rollouts in India begin. Of note, our presence in the wearable space expanded during the quarter as a major OEM launched a new wearable device using our cellular technology."

Wertheizer concluded: "CEVA is well-positioned to continue its track record of consistently delivering innovation, further cementing its industry leadership position. I have decided now is the right time for me to retire and to hand the reins to our next leader. Amir Panush brings strategic vision, management skills and customer expertise that will help drive CEVA's continued growth in years to come. I am very pleased the board has chosen Amir to lead the company in the new year and look forward to supporting him as a board member and advisor."

GAAP operating loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $4.0 million, as compared to GAAP operating income of $1.7 million for the same period in 2021. GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $22.3 million, as compared to a GAAP net loss of $0.2 million reported for the same period in 2021. GAAP diluted loss per share for the third quarter of 2022 was $0.96, as compared to a GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.01 for the same period in 2021. GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior period is primarily attributable to: (a) a $15.7 million write-off of deferred tax assets, including withholding tax assets that we will not be able to utilize as a tax credit, which was recorded in the income tax expense line item, (b) a $5.0 impairment charge with respect to Immervision-related assets, as we decided to cease the development of this product line, $3.5 million of which was recorded in operating expenses and $1.5 million of which was recorded in cost of revenues, and (c) a $0.5 million impairment charge with respect to certain non-performing assets related to NB-IoT technology, which was recorded in cost of revenues.

Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 was $6.8 million up 4% from $6.5 million reported for the third quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022 and 2021 were $4.7 million and $0.20, respectively. Non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of 2022 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $3.7 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $1.3 million associated with the acquisition of the Intrinsix and Hillcrest Labs businesses and investments in NB-IoT and Immervision technologies, (c) $0.3 million of costs associated with the Intrinsix acquisition and (d) impairment charges of $5.5 million relating to discontinued Immervision technology and non-performing assets of certain NB-IoT technology. Non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2022 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $3.7 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $1.3 million associated with the acquisition of the Intrinsix and Hillcrest Labs businesses and investments in NB-IoT and Immervision technologies, (c) $0.3 million of costs associated with the Intrinsix acquisition, (d) $0.5 million loss associated with the remeasurement of marketable equity securities, (e) impairment charges of $5.5 million relating to discontinued Immervision technology and non-performing assets of certain NB-IoT technology and (f) a $15.7 million write-off of a deferred tax asset, including withholding tax assets that we will not be able to utilize as a tax credit. Non-GAAP operating income, net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2021 excluded: (a) equity-based compensation expenses of $3.4 million, (b) the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles of $1.0 million associated with the acquisition of the Intrinsix and Hillcrest Labs business and investments in NB-IoT and Immervision technologies and (c) $0.4 million of costs associated with the Intrinsix acquisition.

Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of CEVA, stated: "Our team showed impressive execution against a very challenging macroeconomic backdrop. We continue to carefully manage our operating expenses and research and development priorities, as evidenced in the first 9 months of 2022, where our non-GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share increased 33% and 31%, respectively. Our GAAP results this quarter included a one-time tax asset write-off and impairment charges totaling $21.2 million. We also implemented our stock buyback activities in the quarter, repurchasing approximately $2.3 million of our common stock, and ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalent balances, marketable securities and bank deposits of approximately $144 million."

