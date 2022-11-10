TSMC October 2022 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Nov. 10, 2022 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for October 2022: On a consolidated basis, revenue for October 2022 was approximately NT$210.27 billion, an increase of 1.0 percent from September 2022 and an increase of 56.3 percent from October 2021. Revenue for January through October 2022 totaled NT$1,848.63 billion, an increase of 44.0 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
TSMC October Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|October 2022
|210,266
|September 2022
|208,248
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|1.0
|October 2021
|134,539
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|56.3
|January to October 2022
|1,848,625
|January to October 2021
|1,283,765
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|44.0