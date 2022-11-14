Compact RISC-V Processor - 32 bit, 3-stage pipeline, 32 registers
QuickLogic Inks eFPGA Sales Rep Agreement with CHIP-gogo in Japan
Extensive experience with semiconductor IP and custom LSI design services to strategic accounts in Japan
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced that it has signed an embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP sales rep agreement with CHIP-gogo, based in Osaka, Japan. The new relationship has been put in place to match CHIP-gogo's broad semiconductor intellectual property (IP) and LSI design experience and deep customer relationships throughout Japan with the extensive post-manufacturing re-programmability benefits offered by QuickLogic's eFPGA technology.
|Ad
| eFPGA IP - 100% third party standard cells
eFPGA IP cores for TSMC 12FFC / FFC+ / 16FF+ / FFC / FFC+
"Customers who are developing advanced SoC devices can implement flexible software running on embedded processors but are often limited by fixed hardware functionality," said Takeshi Haruki, founder of CHIP-gogo. "Now, we can help them support emerging standards, address evolving competitive threats, or pursue adjacent market opportunities for a variety of use cases without needing to go through the costly and lengthy silicon re-design cycle. By adding hardware-based flexibility, SoC designers can extend product lifecycles and dramatically increase profitability."
"The founders of CHIP-gogo have extensive experience and contacts in the SoC space in Japan, and we look forward to successfully delivering and supporting eFPGA technology for our mutual customers there," said Owen Bateman, VP of worldwide sales at QuickLogic Corporation.
QuickLogic's eFPGA IP technology is available now, enabling CHIP-gogo to assist their customers in quickly and easily integrating the IP into their own SoC designs targeting nearly any foundry and process node. For more information, visit https://www.quicklogic.com/products/efpga/efpga-ip-software.
About CHIP-gogo
The CHIP-gogo team is made up of industry veterans with decades of experience in semiconductor sales, EDA tools, and SoC/ASIC design. The company's founders have extensive customer relationships and are focused on providing the world's best technology to SoC design teams in Japan. For more information, please visit https://www.chip-gogo.com
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms, and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog.
|
Search Silicon IP
QuickLogic Corp. Hot IP
Related News
- C-SKY Microsystems Selects QuickLogic as Their Strategic eFPGA Partner by Signing Master Technology License Agreement
- QuickLogic Signs Agreement with Second Top-Tier Foundry for ArcticPro eFPGA IP
- NetSpeed Systems Extends Global Footprint in Israel Through Sales Rep Agreement with Ipro
- QuickLogic Partners with MA Technology to Distribute eFPGA Technology
- QuickLogic Partners with ChipMotion for eFPGA Implementations in SoC Designs
Breaking News
- CEVA Introduces Voice User Interface Solution for TI SimpleLink™ Wi-Fi® Wireless MCUs
- EASii IC announces first silicon for its DVB-S2X satellite Modem ASIC
- TSMC Expansion in Arizona to Target 3-nm Node
- StarFive Releases StarFive StarStudio IDE, which supports both Linux and Baremetal Development
- Consortium forms Rapidus to get Japan back into chip race at 2nm
Most Popular
- Consortium forms Rapidus to get Japan back into chip race at 2nm
- Marvell Announces Innovative CXL Development Platform for Multi-Host Memory Pooling
- Nexperia invests in sustainable alternatives to batteries by acquiring Delft-based Nowi
- Arm technology is defining the future of computing: Record royalties highlight increasing diversity of products and market segment growth
- Weebit Nano receives from SkyWater Technology the first silicon wafers it manufactured with embedded Weebit ReRAM
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page