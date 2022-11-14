Consortium forms Rapidus to get Japan back into chip race at 2nm
By Peter Clarke, eeNews Analog (November 11, 2022)
A consortium of eight Japanese companies have formed Rapidus, a company that the Japanese government hopes can help the country get back into advanced chip manufacturing, according to local reports.
The company was launched at a press conference held by Yasutoshi Nishimura, Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry, on Friday, November 11.
The companies – Toyota, Sony, NTT, SoftBank, Kioxia, Denso, NEC and MUFG Bank – have invested a total of 7.3 billion yen (about US$51.5 million) to create the company, the reports said. The company chairman is Tetsuro Higashi, former president of chip equipment firm Tokyo Electron.
