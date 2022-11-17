intoPIX enables JPEG XS high frame rates real-time encoding from 120fps to more than 1000fps with the TicoXS FPGA IP-cores
The extended range of TicoXS solutions can be used in high-speed camera systems for Slow-Mo Broadcast and Industrial applications
Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, November 17th, 2022 – intoPIX, the leading provider of lightweight low-latency compression solutions, today announced the release of new HFR capabilities in its large range of available JPEG XS capable encoders and decoders, called TicoXS.
The new capabilities allow to use a lightweight TicoXS IP-core for high-speed encoding (and decoding). Depending on the selected IP-core, 4K can go up to 480fps, HD up to 1920fps - both in monochrome or in 422 color sampling and with a single encoder. The IP-cores are also not limited to usual broadcast formats for the encoding: they can be used for any other aspect ratios, including 9:16 for example.
“This intoPIX release is of interest to those who want to create new Slow-Mo or workflows using high-speed cameras and sensors. The bandwidth efficiency of JPEG XS used in conjunction with SMPTE 2110-22 IP protocol makes it easy to build smarter systems”, said François-Pierre Clouet, Product Application Specialist at intoPIX.
The intoPIX JPEG XS capable IP-cores enable to preserve a lossless image quality with low complexity, low power, and zero latency. They are available for both Xilinx AMD and Intel FPGA. For more information on TicoXS IP-cores visit the intoPIX website or visit the intoPIX booth #5302 at interBEE2022.
JPEG XS for Slow-Mo: An easier path!
With Slow motion workflows and replay systems, often the high-speed stream is separated into multiple streams which are sent in parallel (as phases). For example, an HDTV 180fps stream is sent as 3 x 3G-SDI (HDTV 60fps) streams to the replay server. At the system level and using JPEG XS compression, it is easy to improve the high-speed workflow by simply sending a compressed video essence that has the same bandwidth as an uncompressed stream of 60fps but that is capturing 600fps with just a compression ratio of 10:1. It not only simplifies the IP bandwidth, it also simplifies the synchronization between these phases, timestamps, the storage and the replay server architecture.
About intoPIX
intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost & power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality.
About JPEG XS
JPEG XS is the new lightweight low-latency compression standard designed for high-quality and latency-critical video applications. The standard has been co-created by intoPIX. intoPIX offers a complete range of accelerated encoders and decoders, as IP-cores (for Xilinx®, Intel®, Lattice®, ASIC), Software libraries for CPU or GPU (Intel®, AMD®, Nvidia®), or Plugins for various workflows such as Nvidia® Rivermax, FFmpeg, Adobe® Premiere.
