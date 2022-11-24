IPrium releases CCSDS TM Telemetry AR4JA LDPC Encoder and Decoder
FOGGIA, Italy, November 24, 2022 - FPGA intellectual property (IP) provider IPrium LLC has today announced that it has expanded its family of LDPC Encoder and Decoder IP products with a new AR4JA LDPC for CCSDS 131.0 Telemetry TM synchronization and channel coding standard.
The LDPC IP Core supports code rates 1/2, 2/3 and 4/5, information block sizes of 1024, 4906 and 16384 bits with low processing delay and significant coding gain. Main application of the AR4JA CCSDS LDPC is real-time telemetry in satellite communication systems.
Pricing and Availability
The CCSDS AR4JA LDPC Encoder and Decoder IP Core is available immediately in synthesizable Verilog or optimized netlist format, along with synthesis scripts, simulation test bench with expected results, and user manual. For further information, a product evaluation or pricing, please visit the IP Core page:
About IPrium LLC
IPrium Modem IP Cores allow designers of communication equipment to rapidly develop and verify their systems in a highly cost-effective manner. IPrium offers FPGA IP Cores for high-quality wireless and wireline modems. Visit IPrium at www.iprium.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
IPrium LLC Hot IP
Related News
- IPrium releases CCSDS TC Telecommand LDPC Encoder and Decoder
- IPrium releases IEEE 802.11n/ac/ax LDPC Encoder and Decoder
- IPrium releases 40G LDPC I.6 Encoder/Decoder for DWDM systems
- IPrium releases CCSDS 131.2 Turbo SCCC Modulator
- CCSDS 231.0-B-3 LDPC Encoder and Decoder IP Core from Creonic Now Available
Breaking News
- IPrium releases CCSDS TM Telemetry AR4JA LDPC Encoder and Decoder
- EU edges closer to Chips Act
- Global NAND Flash Revenue Fell by 24.3% QoQ for 3Q23 as Suppliers Made Large Price Concessions That in Turn Impacted Their Results, Says TrendForce
- GPU Q3'22 biggest quarter-to-quarter drop since the 2009 recession
- Defacto's SoC Compiler Certified ISO26262
Most Popular
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page