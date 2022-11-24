IPrium releases CCSDS TM Telemetry AR4JA LDPC Encoder and Decoder

FOGGIA, Italy, November 24, 2022 - FPGA intellectual property (IP) provider IPrium LLC has today announced that it has expanded its family of LDPC Encoder and Decoder IP products with a new AR4JA LDPC for CCSDS 131.0 Telemetry TM synchronization and channel coding standard.

The LDPC IP Core supports code rates 1/2, 2/3 and 4/5, information block sizes of 1024, 4906 and 16384 bits with low processing delay and significant coding gain. Main application of the AR4JA CCSDS LDPC is real-time telemetry in satellite communication systems.

Pricing and Availability

The CCSDS AR4JA LDPC Encoder and Decoder IP Core is available immediately in synthesizable Verilog or optimized netlist format, along with synthesis scripts, simulation test bench with expected results, and user manual. For further information, a product evaluation or pricing, please visit the IP Core page:

About IPrium LLC

IPrium Modem IP Cores allow designers of communication equipment to rapidly develop and verify their systems in a highly cost-effective manner. IPrium offers FPGA IP Cores for high-quality wireless and wireline modems. Visit IPrium at www.iprium.com.





