GUC Monthly Sales Report - November 2022

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Dec 5, 2022 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Nov 2022 were NT2,542 million, increased 4.9% month-over-month and increased 51.7% year-over-year.

Net sales for Jan through Nov 2022 totaled NT$20,922 million, increased 54.0% compared to the same period in 2021.

GUC Sales Report:

(NT$ thousand)

Net Sales 2022 2021 MoM (%) YoY (%) Nov 2,541,800 1,675,424 4.9% 51.7% Year to Date 20,921,812 13,584,555 N/A 54.0%

Note: Year 2022 figures have not been audited.

GUC Nov 2022 Sales Breakdown:

(NT$ thousand)



Product Items Net Sales % ASIC(Turnkey) 1,739,895 68 NRE 686,886 27 Others 115,019 5 Total 2,541,800 100

About GUC

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.





