Global Semiconductor Sales Decrease 0.3% Month-to-Month in October

Worldwide chip sales down 4.6% year-to-year

WASHINGTON—Dec. 5, 2022—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales were $46.9 billion during the month of October 2022, a slight decrease of 0.3% compared to the September 2022 total of $47.0 billion and down 4.6% compared to the October 2021 total of $49.1 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Global semiconductor sales ticked down again in October, with sales decreasing on a year-to-year basis by the largest percentage since December 2019,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Sales into the Americas market stood out as a bright spot in October, increasing by double-digits compared to the same month last year.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in the Americas (11.4%), Europe (9.3%), and Japan (3.9%), but decreased in Asia Pacific/All Other (-10.1%) and China (-16.2%). Month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (2.2%) and Europe (0.2%), but fell in Japan (-0.1%), China (-1.5%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (-1.6%).

For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For detailed historical information about the global semiconductor industry and market, consider ordering the SIA Databook.

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America’s top export industries and a key driver of America’s economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.





