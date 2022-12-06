Arteris FlexNoC Interconnect Licensed by Telechips for Use in Advanced Automotive Applications

Network-on-chip interconnect IP to develop a variety of automotive systems-on-chip because of proven performance, low power and security.

CAMPBELL, Calif. -- December 6, 2022 - Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced its collaboration with Telechips to integrate the Arteris FlexNoC interconnect IP established technology into several SoC products for automotive. The new designs are based on the latest automotive safety standards, including ISO 26262, ASIL B and ASIL D. The products ensure security requirements are met when designing Telechips’ new business area solutions like advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and microcontroller units (MCUs).

Arteris interconnect IP capabilities enable Telechips SoCs to achieve the low power, scalability and security necessary to create the next level of automotive designs. Most importantly, the technology provides the ability to meet compulsory safety requirements on certification.

“Telechips excels at building SoCs that offer a solution for various automotive applications with superior performance, low power and security, especially for functional safety,” said Moon Soo Kim, SoC group leader and VP of Telechips. “Arteris’ proven interconnect IP technology ensures that we meet our design requirements to facilitate safety and scalable future products, helping us to drive global innovation trends. And, it will help our new business areas, especially ADAS and MCUs, meet the highest level of OEM and Tier 1 requirements.”

“Advanced SoCs require best-in-class network-on-chip technology for low power and safe connectivity,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “We are delighted that, in the advanced SoC automotive market, Arteris products continue to be the leading choice for high-performance, innovative solutions.”

