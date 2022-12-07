TSMC Announces Updates for TSMC Arizona

PHOENIX, Arizona, Dec. 6, 2022 – TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced that in addition to TSMC Arizona’s first fab, which is scheduled to begin production of N4 process technology in 2024, TSMC has also started the construction of a second fab which is scheduled to begin production of 3nm process technology in 2026. The overall investment for these two fabs will be approximately US$40 billion, representing the largest foreign direct investment in Arizona history and one of the largest foreign direct investments in the history of the United States.

In addition to the over 10,000 construction workers who helped with construction of the site, TSMC Arizona’s two fabs are expected to create an additional 10,000 high-paying high-tech jobs, including 4,500 direct TSMC jobs. When complete, TSMC Arizona’s two fabs will manufacture over 600,000 wafers per year, with estimated end-product value of more than US$40 billion.

In line with TSMC’s commitment to green manufacturing, it was also revealed that TSMC Arizona is in the planning stages for an on-site Industrial Water Reclamation Plant that when finished, will allow the TSMC Arizona site to achieve near zero liquid discharge.

“When complete, TSMC Arizona aims be the greenest semiconductor manufacturing facility in the United States producing the most advanced semiconductor process technology in the country, enabling next generation high-performance and low-power computing products for years to come,” said TSMC Chairman Dr. Mark Liu. “We are thankful for the continual collaboration that has brought us here and are pleased to work with our partners in the United States to serve as a base for semiconductor innovation.”

The announcements were made at TSMC’s opening ceremony to celebrate the first batch of state of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing equipment to arrive in TSMC Arizona. The event took place in Phoenix, Arizona and brought together TSMC leaders, customers, suppliers, partners, government officials, and academia leaders to commemorate a milestone in TSMC’s journey to bring leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing to the United States.

Presiding over the ceremony were TSMC Founder Dr. Morris Chang, TSMC Chairman Dr. Mark Liu, and TSMC CEO Dr. CC Wei. Notable guests of the event included President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Arizona State Governor Doug Ducey, Phoenix City Mayor Kate Gallego, Apple CEO Tim Cook, AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su and NVIDIA President and CEO Jensen Huang.

During the ceremony, TSMC revealed six semiconductor tools which are designed to support production of leading-edge semiconductor process technology. Among these include tools from long-time suppliers Applied Materials, ASM, ASML, Lam Research, KLA and Tokyo Electron.

“I’m deeply honored that we have been able to gather here to celebrate such a historic milestone for TSMC, which represents our dedication to building a semiconductor ecosystem here in the USA in order to better serve our customers,” said TSMC CEO Dr. CC Wei during the ceremony. “This project is truly a testament to the Grand Alliance TSMC has formed with customers, suppliers and partners to further our collaboration and unleash innovation.”





