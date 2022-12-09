TSMC November 2022 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Dec. 9, 2022 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for November 2022: On a consolidated basis, revenue for November 2022 was approximately NT$222.71 billion, an increase of 5.9 percent from October 2022 and an increase of 50.2 percent from November 2021. Revenue for January through November 2022 totaled NT$2,071.33 billion, an increase of 44.6 percent compared to the same period in 2021.

TSMC November Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues November 2022 222,706 October 2022 210,266 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 5.9 November 2021 148,268 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 50.2 January to November 2022 2,071,331 January to November 2021 1,432,033 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 44.6





