TSMC November 2022 Revenue Report
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Dec. 9, 2022 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenue for November 2022: On a consolidated basis, revenue for November 2022 was approximately NT$222.71 billion, an increase of 5.9 percent from October 2022 and an increase of 50.2 percent from November 2021. Revenue for January through November 2022 totaled NT$2,071.33 billion, an increase of 44.6 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
TSMC November Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|November 2022
|222,706
|October 2022
|210,266
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|5.9
|November 2021
|148,268
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|50.2
|January to November 2022
|2,071,331
|January to November 2021
|1,432,033
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|44.6
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- TSMC November 2022 Revenue Report
- Andes Technology Unveils the AndesCore™ D23, a Feature-Rich, Low-Power and Highly-Secured Entry-Level RISC-V Processor
- Global Top 10 Foundries' Total Revenue Grew by 6% QoQ for 3Q22, but Foundry Industry's Revenue Performance Will Enter Correction Period in 4Q22, Says TrendForce
- Andes Announces RISC-V Multicore 1024-bit Vector Processor: AX45MPV
- Apple, AMD Back TSMC's Tripled Investment, Tech Upgrade in Arizona
Most Popular
- Apple, AMD Back TSMC's Tripled Investment, Tech Upgrade in Arizona
- TSMC Announces Updates for TSMC Arizona
- Andes Announces RISC-V Multicore 1024-bit Vector Processor: AX45MPV
- Global Top 10 Foundries' Total Revenue Grew by 6% QoQ for 3Q22, but Foundry Industry's Revenue Performance Will Enter Correction Period in 4Q22, Says TrendForce
- Andes Technology Unveils the AndesCore™ D23, a Feature-Rich, Low-Power and Highly-Secured Entry-Level RISC-V Processor
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page