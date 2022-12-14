Examining the Top Five Fallacies About RISC-V

By David Patterson, RISC-V International

EETimes (December 13, 2022)

In a little over a decade, RISC-V has arguably become at least the third most important instruction set architecture (ISA) for future applications of computing. In the next few years, it may become just as surprising to pick a proprietary ISA over the open RISC-V for a new project as it would be to pick a closed alternative to Ethernet or USB.

My colleagues at UC Berkeley and I predict that by the end of this decade, the dominant ISA for future product development will be the open RISC-V architecture. Companies around the world are already designing with RISC-V and the momentum is rapidly increasing, so this is a good time for the industry to take a closer look at RISC-V and examine some fallacies about it.

Click here to read more ...







