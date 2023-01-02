USB 3.0 IP, MIPI D-PHY v1.2 IP, Display Port v1.4 IP, 1G Ethernet IP, the Best-Selling Interface IP Cores solutions through T2M in 2022

2nd January 2023. – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s Best Selling Interface IP Cores in major Fabs and Nodes as small as 7nm, that includes USB 3.0, MIPI D-PHY v1.2, Display Port v1.4, 1G Ethernet Analog (PHY) and Digital (Controller) IP Cores targeted for a reliable connectivity and guaranteed satisfaction.

T2M strives to provide highly configurable IP Cores developed for a simpler implementation onto a complex system that can offer high-performance data processing at a very high-level of interconnectivity. And in a year that had the Semiconductor industry still recovering from the global impact of the COVID pandemic, the industry had seen a new rise in the demand for Semiconductor IP Cores in the Automotive applications, Networking applications and High-performance Display applications in Camera and other devices resulting in the below Wired Interface IP Cores being the best-selling IP Cores through T2M:

USB 3.0 Host and Device PHY and Controller IP Cores

MIPI D-PHY v1.2 Tx-Rx and DSI Tx-Rx Controller IP Cores

Display Port v1.4 Tx-Rx PHY and Controller IP Cores

1G Ethernet PHY and MAC Controller IP Cores

The USB 3.0 PHY IP Core is able to provide 2.5GT/s and 5.0GT/s serial data transmission rates without sacrificing speed or data throughput, the USB 3.0 PHY IP transceiver is made to use little power and occupy little space on the chip. The MIPI D-PHYv1.2 IP Core is able to handle HS data rate up to 2.5Gbps (6Gsps) per lane with the most competitive PPA (Performance, Power, and Area) and standard compliances. The Display Port v1.4 PHY IP Core is able to support 1.62Gbps (RBR) to 5.4Gbps (HBR2) bit rate with additional support for eDisplay Port functionalities for 8K applications. The 1G Ethernet PHY IP core is able to support Gigabit transfers with support for 10/100M which is a quality solution extracted from production chips. These IP Cores comes with matching USB 3.0 (Host/Device/Hub/OTG) Controller IP, MIPI DSI-2 (Tx/Rx) Controller IPs, Display Port 1.4 (Tx/Rx) Controller IPs and 1G Ethernet (MAC/ TSN MAC/ PCS) Controller IPs for a lossless and superfast link layers, providing a great level of controllability and configurability on a complex level .

In addition to USB 3.0, MIPI D-PHY v1.2, Display Port v1.4, 1G Ethernet IP Cores, T2M ‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes HDMI, MIPI (CSI, UniPro, UFS, Soundwire, I3C), PCIe, DDR, 10/100 Ethernet, V by One, programmable SerDes, Serial ATA and many more available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





