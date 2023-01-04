Design And Reuse

CEVA and LG Partner to Bring Intelligent Vision Processing to Smart Home Appliances


Search Silicon IP

16,000 IP Cores from 450 Vendors
 

Ceva, Inc. Hot IP

 
See Ceva, Inc. IP >>

Related News

 
See Ceva, Inc. Latest News >>

Breaking News

 
See Latest News >>

Most Popular

 
See the Top 20 >>






Partner with us




Partner with us

List your Products

Suppliers, list your IPs for free.

List your Products

Design-Reuse.com