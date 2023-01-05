Ventana Introduces CES Audience to World's Highest Performance RISC-V CPU, Veyron V1

CUPERTINO, Calif., January 5, 2023 -- Ventana Micro Systems Inc. announced today that it will be presenting at the Consumer Electronics Show being held in Las Vegas (CES) between Jan. 5-8 the Veyron V1, the first RISC-V processor to provide performance that is competitive with the latest incumbent processors for Client Compute, Automotive, 5G Open RAN, AI, and Data Center applications. With the official support for RISC-V in the Android Open Source Project announced by Google, various high performance consumer electronics applications including mobile devices, automotive, and client compute are now open to RISC-V processors.

Ventana is excited to join this global gathering and will be introducing its Veyron product family to the consumer electronics industry at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center on Level 2 in Room Veronese 2505. Ventana will be joined by a full suite of hardware and software ecosystem partners to enable rapid productization across a range of consumer electronic applications.

The Veyron V1 is the first member of its high performance RISC-V processor family, and is the highest performance RISC-V processor available today. It will be offered in the form of chiplets in 5nm and as CPU core IP.

"Our chiplet solutions and cores are well positioned to reshape the next generation high performance consumer electronic applications," said Balaji Baktha, Founder and CEO of Ventana. "CES is a great opportunity for us to present our innovative Veyron platform and engage with leading consumer electronics OEMS and ecosystem partners to exploit the compelling benefits of the RISC-V architecture."

About Ventana Micro Systems Inc.

Headquartered in Cupertino, Ventana Micro Systems Inc. was founded in 2018 to revolutionize the processor market by offering high-performance, extensible and secure compute chiplets based on RISC-V's open architecture. Ventana is a member of RISC-V International Board of Directors and its Technical Steering Committee. To learn more about Ventana visit the Web





