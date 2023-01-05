Enterprise class SSL / TLS software library, in cross-platform C
GUC Monthly Sales Report - December 2022
Hsinchu, Taiwan, Jan 5, 2023 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Dec 2022 were NT3,118 million, increased 22.7% month-over-month and increased 104.7% year-over-year.
Net sales for fourth quarter in 2022 totaled NT$8,083 million, increased 33.3% compared to third quarter in 2022 and also increased 64.6% compared to the same period in 2021.
Net sales for 2022 totaled NT$24,040 million, increased 59.1% compared to 2021.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2022
|2021
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|Dec
|3,117,859
|1,523,360
|22.7%
|104.7%
|Year to Date
|24,039,671
|15,107,915
|N/A
|59.1%
Note: Year 2022 figures have not been audited.
GUC Dec 2022 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|ASIC(Turnkey)
|1,997,550
|64
|NRE
|898,089
|29
|Others
|222,220
|7
|Total
|3,117,859
|100
Note: Year 2022 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
