€270m for RISC-V chiplets to build European exascale supercomputers

By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe

EuroHPC is to issue call next month for RISC-V chiplet projects in January with €270m of backing.

A Framework Partnership Agreement (FPA) aims to set up a long term partnership between the EuroHPC joint undertaking and a consortium of industry, research organisations and the institutions in High Performance Computing. This would drive a ‘strategic and ambitious R&D initiative contributing to the development of innovative HPC hardware and software technology based on the open RISC-V ecosystem’.

This will be followed by a plan to build and deploy exascale and post-exascale supercomputers based on the technology.

