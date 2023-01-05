€270m for RISC-V chiplets to build European exascale supercomputers
By Nick Flaherty, eeNews Europe
EuroHPC is to issue call next month for RISC-V chiplet projects in January with €270m of backing.
A Framework Partnership Agreement (FPA) aims to set up a long term partnership between the EuroHPC joint undertaking and a consortium of industry, research organisations and the institutions in High Performance Computing. This would drive a ‘strategic and ambitious R&D initiative contributing to the development of innovative HPC hardware and software technology based on the open RISC-V ecosystem’.
This will be followed by a plan to build and deploy exascale and post-exascale supercomputers based on the technology.
