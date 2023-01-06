UMC Reports Sales for December 2022
Taipei, Taiwan, January 6, 2023 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of December 2022.
Revenues for December 2022
|
Period
|
2022
|
2021
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
December
|
20,946,009
|
20,279,580
|
+666,429
|
+3.29%
|
Jan.-Dec.
|
278,705,264
|
213,011,018
|
+65,694,246
|
+30.84%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Sino Wealth License and Deploy CEVA Bluetooth® Low Energy IP for its Connectivity MCUs
- Cadence Tensilica HiFi DSP Enables Highly Energy-Efficient Audio Playback for Dolby Atmos for Cars
- UMC Reports Sales for December 2022
- Ventana Introduces CES Audience to World's Highest Performance RISC-V CPU, Veyron V1
- Syntiant Unveils NDP115 Neural Decision Processor at CES 2023
Most Popular
- €270m for RISC-V chiplets to build European exascale supercomputers
- RISC-V Summit 2022: All Your CPUs Belong to Us
- SNIA Spec Gets Data Moving in CXL Environment
- Dolphin Design and Neovision joint forces to make AI processing viable for ambient computing electronics
- Syntiant Unveils NDP115 Neural Decision Processor at CES 2023
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page