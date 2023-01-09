Digital Blocks AMBA Peripherals I3C, I2C, eSPI, xSPI Controller IP Core Families Extend Leadership with enhancements containing feature-rich, system-level integration features.

Multichannel module supporting ARINC429 Receiver/Transmitter
GLEN ROCK, New Jersey, January 8, 2023 – Digital Blocks, a leading developer of silicon-proven semiconductor Intellectually Property (IP) soft cores for system-on-chip (SoC) ASIC, ASSP, & FPGA developers, announces updates to I3C, I2C, eSPI, xSPI Controller Verilog IP Core family offerings.
Digital Blocks Controller IP Core family members contain feature-rich, system-level integration features. Summary information is as follows:
|IP Core family
|Brief Description of Configurations & Capabilities
|I3C
|I3C Master/Slave, I3C Master, & I3C Slave. Versions supporting I3C Basic specification available. I3C Slave versions either autonomous for register interface or AMBA interface to ARM or RISC-V processor.
|I2C
|Similar configurations as with I3C above. Advanced I2C capabilities include Hs-Mode, SCLK clock only (for low power), bridging to AMBA Master bus, and SMBUS.
|xSPI
|Similar configurations as with I3C & I2C above.
|eSPI
|Conforms to the eSPI specification
Price and Availability
The Digital Blocks I3C, I2C, eSPI, xSPI Controller IP Core family members are available in synthesizable Verilog, along with a comprehensive simulation test suite, datasheet, and user manual. Full press release here: DB-I3C-I2C-eSPI-xSPI-Controller-Announcement.pdf For further information, product evaluation, or pricing, please go to Digital Blocks at www.digitalblocks.com
About Digital Blocks
Digital Blocks is a leading developer of silicon-proven semiconductor Intellectually Property (IP) soft cores for system-on-chip (SoC) ASIC, ASSP, & FPGA developers requiring best-in-class IP for AMBA Peripherals (DMA/I3C/I2C/SPI/eSPI Controllers), TFT LCD/OLED Display Controllers & Processors, 2D Graphics Hardware Accelerator Engines, Video Signal & Image Processing, and Low-Latency UDP/RTP Hardware Protocol Stacks.
Digital Blocks designs silicon-proven IP cores for technology systems companies, reducing customer’s development costs and significantly improving their time-to-volume goals. Digital Blocks is located at 587 Rock Rd, Glen Rock, NJ 07452 (USA).
