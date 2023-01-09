Display Port/eDisplay Port v.1.4 Tx-Rx PHY & Controller Silicon Proven IP Cores with high Bandwidth and 4K/8K Resolution is ready for immediate licensing
9th January 2023. – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology expert, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s one of the Best-Selling Interface IP Cores “Display Port/eDisplay Port v1.4 Tx-Rx PHY and Controller IP Cores” which are available in major Fabs and Nodes as small as 7nm, these core are silicon proven and are in multiple production chips.
As companies in the Semiconductor industry gears up to launch its product at the ripe time to set the trend and get a industry upper hand, We at T2M endeavour to provide highly flexible IP Cores intended for simplified integration into complicated systems with high-performance data acquisition and high connectivity with the desired output to Fastrack time to market and cut down developments costs. Introducing the Display Port/eDisplay Port 1.4 Tx-Rx PHY and Controller IP Cores for UHD Video interfacing applications which saw a dramatic increase in demands even when the Semiconductor technology industry was still struggling to recover from the COVID pandemic, due to the exponential increase in the demand for Display Products.
Display Port Tx-Rx PHY and Controller IP Cores version 1.4 supports Embedded DisplayPort (eDP) which is, display panel interface standard for portable and embedded devices. It defines the signalling interface between graphics cards and integrated displays. This IP core consists of configurable (4/2/1) link channels and one AUX channel which makes it flexible for use with the added benefit of backward compatibility. It also supports 1.62/2.7/5.4/8.1Gbps (HBR3) bit rate and all recommended link rates. The eDisplay Port/Display Port v1.4 Tx-Rx PHY IP Cores come with Verilog RTL or netlist source code of LINK controller and Simulation test-bench.
This DisplayPort/eDisplay Port v1.4 Tx PHY IP Core enables Ultra High Definition (UHD) and High Dynamic Range (HDR) display with help of packetized data transmission allowing higher resolution using fewer pins with the support of HDCP 2.2/2.3, Display Stream Compression 1.2 (DSC), Forward Error Correction’s bandwidth reduction. The DisplayPort 1.4 standard can be used to transport video streams across a single DisplayPort interface for high-end display applications with 8K and 4K resolutions.
In addition to Display Port/eDisplay Port 1.4 IP Cores, T2M’s wide & complex silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes USB, HDMI, MIPI (CSI, DSI, UniPro, UFS, Soundwire, I3C), PCIe, DDR, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, V by One, programmable SerDes, Serial ATA and much more available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm and can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge process nodes on request.
Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand-alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo
About: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology expert, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, electronic communications devices, semiconductor industry’s Display solutions, Radar digital displays, monitors, TVs and other consumer electronics SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
