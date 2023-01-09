CCSDS AR4JA LDPC Encoder and Decoder FEC IP Core Available For Licensing and Implementation from Global IP Core
CCSDS AR4JA LDPC Encoder and Decoder FEC IP Core Available For Licensing and Implementation from Global IP Core
January 9, 2023 - Global IP Core Sales - The new CCSDS AR4JA LDPC Encoder and Decoder FEC IP Core is a configurable design that allows runtime configuration for decoding different code rates (i.e., 1/2, 2/3 and 3/4). To obtain high throughput, two different levels of parallelism are carried out; 128 check nodes and 6 variable nodes which are processed at the same time. Pipeline architecture is followed which significantly speeds up the whole decoding process. Also, layered architecture is implemented which helps to enhance the speed of the decoding process. AR4JA LDPC decoder supports soft decision decoding and hard decision output.
Additional features include:
- CCSDS AR4JA LDPC Code family is quasi-cyclic
- Irregular parity check matrix
- Run time configuration for more than one code rate (i.e., 1/2, 2/3, 3/4)
- Configurable codeword size that supports 2K, 3K, and 4K information words
- Minimum sum algorithm
- Layered decoding architecture
- Soft decision decoding
Benefits:
- AR4JA LDPC code is characterized by faster convergence of bit-error rate (BER) with less number of iterations compared to quasi-cyclic codes.
- Frame-to-frame on-the-fly configuration.
- The implemented design supports code rates 1/2 (N=8192, K=4096), 2/3 (N=3072, K=2048) and code rate 3/4(N=4096, K=3072).
- A trade-off exists among the design key parameters which are: code rate, decoding latency, power efficiency, throughput, and area.
Please contact us for more information at info@global-ipc.com or check out our product portfolio at www.global-ipc.com
About Global IP Core Sales:
Global IP Core Sales® was founded in 2021 and provides state-of-the-art IP Cores for the Semiconductor market. The majority of our products are silicon proven and can be seamlessly implemented into FPGA and ASIC technologies. Global IP Core Sales® will assist you with your IP Core and integration needs. Our mission is to grow your bottom line.
