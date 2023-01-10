Tachyum Closes DDR5 Timing at over 6400MT/s Providing Massive Bandwidth for Prodigy Chip

LAS VEGAS, January 10, 2023 – Tachyum™ today announced that the IP components –DDR5 RAM controller and high-performance, low-power DSP-based PHY – incorporated into the Prodigy Universal Processor have allowed it to achieve speeds of 6400 MT/s at nominal voltage for Prodigy chip which provides headroom for expected speeds of up to or even over 7200 MT/s.

The critical components supplied by a global leader in high-speed DDR DRAM controllers and DDR DRAM PHYs for the world’s technology infrastructure, have enabled Tachyum engineers to integrate its IP into Prodigy less than 7 months after entering into a technology partnership. The quality of this IP and the support provided by working closely with Tachyum engineers have allowed the company to close DDR5 timings in record time.

The Samsung 1-beta both 16Gb and 32Gb monolithic DDR5 DRAM, Micron 1-beta DDR5, and Hynix 1-beta DDR5 will be mass produced and available later this year enabling the mainstream cost of DDR5 and the same time to reach 7200 MT/s performance.

While consumer grade DDR5 UDIMM and SODIMM are shipping in small quantities, server grade DDR5 RDIMM is not shipping yet. The industry expects DDR5 RDIMM mass production and mass availability before the end of this year. This will be just in time for Tachyum Prodigy to enter the market to be one of the first server processors shipping with DDR5 RDIMM this year. Tachyum already received DDR5 RDIMM samples from all key vendors enabling Tachyum to validate DDR5 before tape-out this year.

The performance of the DRAM subsystem is essential to support the extremely high-performance needs of Prodigy as it takes on challenging applications in hyperscale data centers, private cloud and AI/HPC. Together, with Tachyum bandwidth amplification and super-sparsity technology, the IP components will enable Prodigy to reach processing speeds of HBM-enabled GPGPUs to satisfy the most-demanding computing applications. Tachyum anticipates that after industry-wide delays, server-quality DDR5 RDIMM will be ready on 2H 2023 for incorporation into Prodigy at its launch.

“As we near tape-out and volume production of Prodigy, getting all the components implemented and tested is a critical step to a successful launch,” said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. “Working with the team at our DDR5 supplier to integrate their IP in record time has allowed us to continue meeting our timeline while ensuring the speeds and feeds are optimized for customers upon rollout. Because of the performance needs of Prodigy, this is not a simple plug-and-play operation but one that requires high-quality components and world-class support to accomplish. We are excited by this latest milestone and look forward to completing testing soon.”

Prodigy delivers unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics, reducing CAPEX and OPEX significantly. Because of its utility for both high-performance and line-of-business applications, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between workloads, eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization. Tachyum’s Prodigy integrates 128 high-performance custom-designed 64-bit compute cores, to deliver up to 4x the performance of the highest-performing x86 processors for cloud workloads, up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC, and 6x for AI applications.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with its recently launched flagship product. Prodigy, the world’s first Universal Processor, unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU into a single processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. With data centers currently consuming over 4% of the planet’s electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak is building the world’s fastest AI supercomputer (128 AI exaflops) in the EU based on Prodigy processors. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.





