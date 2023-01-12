Creonic DVB-GSE Encapsulator and Decapsulator IP Cores Are Now Available with Data Rates of up to 4Gbit/s
January 12, 2023 -- Creonic GmbH, the market leader for satellite communication IP cores, today announced the performance optimization of its field-proven DVB-GSE Encapsulator and Decapsulator IP Cores. They close the gap between network protocols like Ethernet and the physical layer of DVB-Standards.
“We strive to fulfill the ever increasing bandwidth demands of our customers. Now they can benefit from 4x the data rates compared to previous versions of these IP cores.” explained Matthias Alles, CEO and Co-Founder of Creonic.
Starting with their initial release, the interfaces of both cores perfectly fit the Creonic DVB-S2X Modulators M100 and M400 as well as the DVB-S2 / DVB-S2X Decoder IP cores. In this setup, these cores typically operate at symbol rates of up to 125 Mbaud.
Introduced with the new release, the interfaces of encapsulator and decapsulator offer a design-time configurable parallelism such that they can also work with the Creonic DVB-S2X Wideband Modulator M800 and the DVB-S2X Wideband Decoder. Both IPs now reach the required data rates of 4 Gbit/s while handling a 500 Mbaud carrier which uses a 256-APSK modulation.
The DVB-GSE IP cores are available immediately for ASIC and FPGA technologies (Xilinx and Intel) either as VHDL source code or as encrypted netlist. The deliverables include HDL simulation models, VHDL testbench, bit-accurate Matlab, C or C++ simulation models and comprehensive documentation.
For more information please visit the DVB-GSE product page or contact us.
About Creonic GmbH
Creonic is an ISO 9001:2015 certified provider of ready-for-use IP cores for several algorithms of communications such as forward error correction (LDPC, Turbo, Polar), modulation, and synchronization. The company offers the richest product portfolio in this field, covering standards like 5G, 4G, DVB-S2X, DVB-RCS2, DOCSIS 3.1, WiFi, WiGig, and UWB. The products are applicable for ASIC and FPGA technology and comply with the highest requirements with respect to quality and performance.
For more information please visit our website at www.creonic.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Creonic Hot IP
Related News
- Creonic to Offer End-to-end IP-over-Satellite Solutions
- Faraday Geared Up for Data Communication Applications in ASIC Development
- Moving AI Processing to the Edge Will Shake Up the Semiconductor Industry
- Intel Adds to Portfolio of FPGA Programmable Acceleration Cards to Speed Up Data Center Computing
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Ayar Labs Establish Strategic Collaboration to Speed Up Data Center Applications
Breaking News
- Creonic DVB-GSE Encapsulator and Decapsulator IP Cores Are Now Available with Data Rates of up to 4Gbit/s
- Alphawave IP Announces Appointments to its Executive Leadership team
- Imagination's IMG DXT GPU unlocks scalable, premium ray tracing for all mobile gamers
- PDF Solutions and proteanTecs Announce Collaboration to Deliver Combined Solutions for Semiconductor Analytics to Address the Needs of Data Centers and Automotive Makers
- RISC-V SBC VisionFive 2 Officially Shipped
Most Popular
- Imagination's IMG DXT GPU unlocks scalable, premium ray tracing for all mobile gamers
- Semiconductor and Embedded Systems Architecture Labs (SEAL) makes new technology available to everyone for learning and innovation
- PDF Solutions and proteanTecs Announce Collaboration to Deliver Combined Solutions for Semiconductor Analytics to Address the Needs of Data Centers and Automotive Makers
- Tachyum Closes DDR5 Timing at over 6400MT/s Providing Massive Bandwidth for Prodigy Chip
- RISC-V SBC VisionFive 2 Officially Shipped
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page