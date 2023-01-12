Apple to replace Broadcom IC with in-house designed part
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (January 10, 2023)
Apple is to replace the iPhone Bluetooth/WiFi IC currently supplied by Broadcom with an in-house chip by 2025. reports Bloomberg.
Apple is Broadcom’s largest customer representing about 20% of Broadcom’s revenue last FY worth $7 billion.
