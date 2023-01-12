Arteris Announces New Employment Inducement Grants
CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 12, 2023 -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that the company has granted an aggregate of 260,483 restricted stock units (RSUs) to four newly hired employees as inducement awards under the company’s 2022 Employee Inducement Incentive Plan. The grants were made in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
The effective RSU grant date is January 10, 2023, and it was approved by the company’s board of directors.
About Arteris
Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.
