Chipletz selects Siemens' EDA solutions for its Smart Substrate IC packaging technology

Plano, Texas, USA – January 12, 2023 -- Siemens Digital Industries Software today announced that Chipletz, an innovative fabless substrate startup, has selected Siemens as its strategic electronic design automation (EDA) provider for the development of its groundbreaking Smart Substrate™ products.

After an extensive technical evaluation of available solutions, Chipletz selected a suite of Siemens’ industry-leading EDA tools for the design and verification of its Smart Substrate technology, which facilitates the heterogeneous integration of multiple ICs in a single package for critical artificial intelligence workloads, immersive consumer experiences, and high-performance computing.

“The Chipletz vision is to revolutionize semiconductor in-package functionality through the development of advanced packaging technology that bridges the gap between the slowing of Moore's Law and the rising demand for compute performance,” said Bryan Black chief executive officer of Chipletz. “Our Smart Substrate designs, now in development, are very demanding. Siemens has demonstrated that they have the ideal technology for our needs.”

To design and verify the heterogeneous integration of multiple ICs into a Smart Substrate based package, Chipletz selected Siemens’ Xpedition™ Substrate Integrator software, Xpedition™ Package Designer software, Hyperlynx™ software and Calibre® 3DSTACK software solutions.

“Siemens is honored to be selected by Chipletz as a primary semiconductor packaging design and verification supplier,” said AJ Incorvaia, senior vice president of Electronic Board Systems at Siemens Digital Industries Software. “The Chipletz Smart Substrate technology offers Chipletz customers a robust path to bring multiple ICs, even from different vendors, into a wide range of system-in-package configurations using Siemens’ design tools to deliver a high-performing and cost-effective end-product.”

