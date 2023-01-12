Should open source sniff the geopolitical wind and ban itself in China and Russia?
Can it even do that? And does FOSS deserve an exemption to sanctions?
By Simon Sharwood, The Register (January 1, 2023)
In 2022, information technology collided with geopolitics like never before. After Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine, many nations decided that Vladimir Putin's regime and populace should be denied access to technology and even to services from the companies that make and wield it.
The USA, meanwhile, extended its restrictions on technology exports to China, citing its belligerence and repression of human rights.
The bans appear to have been somewhat effective: China and Russia both started efforts to replicate technology they could no longer easily, or legally, obtain.
Yet plenty of sophisticated top-tier tech still crossed their borders because open source code still flows around the world unimpeded.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Alphawave Semi: Q4 2022 Trading and Business Update
- Alphawave to outline long-term strategy and financial targets
- Imagination collaborates with Synopsys to accelerate 3D visualisation in mobile and data centre
- Certus Semiconductor releases ESD library in GlobalFoundries 12nm Finfet process
- Apple to replace Broadcom IC with in-house designed part
Most Popular
- Apple to replace Broadcom IC with in-house designed part
- Should open source sniff the geopolitical wind and ban itself in China and Russia?
- Alphawave IP Announces Appointments to its Executive Leadership team
- EDA Tools for Analog: Where Do I Go From Here?
- Bluespec collaborates with Synopsys to address growing verification demands for RISC-V design community