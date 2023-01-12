EDA Tools for Analog: Where Do I Go From Here?
By Majeed Ahmad, EETimes (January 12, 2023)
Just as analog IC design is evolving, so, too, are electronic design automation (EDA) tools as they evolve to keep up with the demanding verification needs of next-generation chips. However, while analog, mixed-signal, and RF design tools have continued to grow rapidly and have hit double-digit annual growth rates in recent years, they have not exploded in scope to parallel the range of tools for digital design.
“The key enabler of digital design automation has been the ability to use abstracted representations of standardized electronic components to synthesize and simulate designs,” said Laurie Balch, research director at Pedestal Research. “This is a well-established practice for digital design, but far more difficult for analog.” That’s because, by definition, analog operations cannot be represented as just zeros and ones, which permits greater design flexibility but also means greater analysis intricacy.
