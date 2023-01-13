Certus Semiconductor releases ESD library in GlobalFoundries 12nm Finfet process

January 13, 2023 -- Certus is pleased to announce the release of our ESD library in GlobalFoundries 12nm Finfet process. It offers a wide range of generic voltage solutions: 0.8V, 1.2V, 1.5V, 1.8V, 2.5V, and 3.3V for power domains and I/Os. The library provides ESD solutions from 500V to >8kV HBM; 3A to 12A CDM options targeting 250V to 750V CDM qualifications. Features also include low capacitance RF and SerDes ESD protection: generic <120fF / <70fF solutions for 2kV HBM / 1kV HBM, with optimized <40fF solutions for 1kV HBM. The RF ESD solutions include high linearity for large signal swings and ultra-low leakage.

This ESD library offers complete strategies for a wide range of Flip-Chip, Chiplet, and 2.5D/3D architectures. With its small power clamp footprints of 38x43um for 0.8V and 44x41um for <1.8V, it reduces the cost per wafer. There is the capability to support >5V ESD protection as well. The library is silicon proven and is also tested for radiation-hardened environments, targeting aerospace as well as automotive and industrial applications.

Feel free to reach out to a Certus representative for more information!






