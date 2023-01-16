Unveiling the Future of Home Entertainment: a truly immersive Multimedia experience through HDMI 1.4 Tx-Rx PHY and Controller IP Cores

16 January 2023, T2M-IP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce its HDMI 1.4 Tx and Rx PHY IP, Silicon Proven in 28HPC+ process technology along with matching Controller IP Cores available immediately for licensing. The HDMI 1.4 adds a number of new features to the HDMI specification, including support for 3D video, 4K resolution, and Ethernet connectivity.

The HDMI 1.4 Tx and Rx PHY and Controller IP Cores can be integrated into a semiconductor chip to provide HDMI functionality including all the necessary components to transmit and receive HDMI video and audio signals, such as the HDMI transmitter and receiver, HDCP (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection) engines, and EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) readers. With the advent of HDMI 1.4, consumers were able to enjoy 3D video in their homes, with the ability to connect 3D-enabled Blu-ray players, cable and satellite receivers, and game consoles to 3D-enabled TVs and displays. The new 4K resolution support allows for the display of high-definition video with four times the resolution of 1080p, providing consumers with the highest quality video experience available.

HDMI 1.4 Tx and Rx PHY IP Core in 28nm process technology and Controller supports DTV from 480i to 1080i/p HD resolution with 24bit, 30bit and 36bit color depth per pixel which is made possible by an integrated cable terminator and Adaptive equalizer for cable. The Physical layer has adjustable analog characteristics, PLL band width and additional Integrated Audio PLL which is able to operate at 3.3V/2.5V/1.0V power supply. The total HDMI 1.4 solution includes GDS, Configurable RTL Code and an Interface to external HDCP key storage and allows for configurable registers being programmable via synchronized parallel interface.

To ensure a truly immersive multimedia experience the HDMI 1.4 Transceivers are able to handle Programmable 2-way color space converter, Deep color and all packet reception including Gamut Metadata Packet. It is able to support RGB, YCbCr digital video output format including ITU.656 and afore mentioned 3D video format specified in HDMI 1.4a specification with the complementary standard of SPDIF output for stereo or compressed audio up to 192KHz. PCM, Dolby digital, DTS digital audio output through 4bits I2S up to 8 channel is also made possible. The audio quality is solidified with the features of 1bit audio format (Super Audio CD) and High bitrate compressed audio formats output due to IEC60958 or IEC61937 compatibility.

In addition to HDMI 1.4 Tx-Rx PHY and Controller IP Cores, T2M ‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes USB, PCIe, Serial ATA, HDMI, Display Port, MIPI, DDR, programmable SerDes, SD/eMMCs, 1G Ethernet and many more Controllers with matching PHYs, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 6nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com

