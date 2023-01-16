National Instruments up for sale

National Instruments is up for sale and is carrying out a strategic review of its options.

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (January 16, 2023)

The company says it has retained advisers Bank of America Corp. and Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz to review a range of alternatives, “including solicitation of interest from potential acquirers and other transaction partners, some of whom have already approached the company.”

Click here to read more ...







