Settlement Reached in Lawsuit Brought by Tachyum Against Cadence

LAS VEGAS, January 17, 2023 – Tachyum™ today announced that it has reached an amicable settlement with Cadence Design Systems, Inc. in a lawsuit brought by Tachyum on June 8, 2022, in Santa Clara County Superior Court in California. The matter is now considered ended, as all issues have been resolved. Details of the settlement will remain undisclosed.

With the case now settled, Tachyum will continue its work towards reaching production-ready status of its Prodigy universal processor unabated. The company recently achieved its latest milestone of running LINPACK benchmarks using Prodigy’s Floating-Point Unit (FPU) on a Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA). The next milestone to be achieved is running vector operations, including mask operations and operations of unaligned vectors. The vectorization in the compiler reaching the production stage and vectorizing compilers and vectorized libraries will be fully available before chip shipments this year.

Prodigy delivers unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics, reducing CAPEX and OPEX significantly. Because of its utility for both high-performance and line-of-business applications, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between workloads, eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization. Tachyum’s Prodigy integrates 128 high-performance custom-designed 64-bit compute cores, to deliver up to 4x the performance of the highest-performing x86 processors for cloud workloads, up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC, and 6x for AI applications.

Those interested in learning more about the unique capabilities of Prodigy can download the full Prodigy Architectural Overview White Paper PDF. The paper unveils architectural characteristics of the system-on-chip (SoC), including chip layout, and the architecture of the world’s first universal processor. More details about Prodigy AI features can be found in Tachyum Prodigy on the Leading Edge of AI Industry Trends White Paper PDF.

Tachyum has developed networking infrastructure to support HPC/AI deployments for the Prodigy Universal Processor. Those interested in learning more about Tachyum’s flat networking for supercomputers can download a white paper detailing the trends in high performance networking technologies.

