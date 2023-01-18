Analog Bits Awarded ISO 9001 and ASIL B Ready Certifications

﻿Certified Commitment to Automotive and Aerospace market

Sunnyvale, CA -- January 18, 2023 - Analog Bits, the industry’s leading provider of low-power mixed-signal IP (Intellectual Property) solutions, has received ISO 9001 Certification for design and development of low-power clocking, sensors, and interconnected IPs. Analog Bits has also completed the ISO 26262 ASIL certification process for multiple IPs on the TSMC N5 technology.

﻿“Analog Bits have always prided ourselves in providing high quality IP’s to our customers. These certifications such as ISO and Safety Manuals are very important and mandated by our high-end automotive customers,” said Mahesh Tirupattur, Executive Vice President at Analog Bits. “Our customers can now have a sense of confidence designing mission critical automotive SOCs using Analog Bits’ IPs.”

To learn more about Analog Bits' foundational analog IP, visit www.analogbits.com or email us at info@analogbits.com.

About Analog Bits

Founded in 1995, Analog Bits, Inc. (www.analogbits.com), is the leading supplier of mixed-signal IP with a reputation for easy and reliable integration into advanced SOCs. Our products include precision clocking macros, Sensors, programmable interconnect solutions such as multi-protocol SERDES and programmable I/O’s.

With billions of IP cores fabricated in customer silicon, from 0.35 micron to 3nm processes, Analog Bits has an outstanding heritage of "first-time-working” with foundries and IDMs.





