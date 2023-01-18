Ultra-low Jitter Fractional-N Frequency Synthesizer PLL (5nm - 180nm)
Analog Bits Awarded ISO 9001 and ASIL B Ready Certifications
Certified Commitment to Automotive and Aerospace market
Sunnyvale, CA -- January 18, 2023 - Analog Bits, the industry’s leading provider of low-power mixed-signal IP (Intellectual Property) solutions, has received ISO 9001 Certification for design and development of low-power clocking, sensors, and interconnected IPs. Analog Bits has also completed the ISO 26262 ASIL certification process for multiple IPs on the TSMC N5 technology.
“Analog Bits have always prided ourselves in providing high quality IP’s to our customers. These certifications such as ISO and Safety Manuals are very important and mandated by our high-end automotive customers,” said Mahesh Tirupattur, Executive Vice President at Analog Bits. “Our customers can now have a sense of confidence designing mission critical automotive SOCs using Analog Bits’ IPs.”
About Analog Bits
Founded in 1995, Analog Bits, Inc. (www.analogbits.com), is the leading supplier of mixed-signal IP with a reputation for easy and reliable integration into advanced SOCs. Our products include precision clocking macros, Sensors, programmable interconnect solutions such as multi-protocol SERDES and programmable I/O’s.
With billions of IP cores fabricated in customer silicon, from 0.35 micron to 3nm processes, Analog Bits has an outstanding heritage of "first-time-working” with foundries and IDMs.
