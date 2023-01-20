In-Chip Monitoring Subsystem for Process, Voltage & Temperature (PVT) Monitoring, TSMC N3E
Comcores TSN technology and 5G communication expertise to be deployed in a significant EU funded project with pan-European partners
Morten Kofoed Esbjørn v-- Jan 20 2023 -- The OCTAPUS initiative is an EU funded project, which started in September 2022 and is funded until February 2026. OCTAPUS stands for “Optical Circuit switched Time-Sensitive Network (TSN) architecture for highspeed Passive optical networks and next generation Ultra-dynamic & reconfigurable central office environments”, and the goal is to deliver an agile, low-cost and energy efficient Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) technology framework.
OCTAPUS was funded in responds to the rising global demand for fixed and mobile bandwidth capacity that has risen massively in the last years. This rise is due an increasing popularity of Over-The-Top (OTT) video streaming services and the rise of Machine-to-Machine communications. It is predicted that Machine-to-Machine communication will account for roughly 50% of all global connected devices by next year.
Because emerging 5G and industrial internet applications pose strict latency-oriented framework, this severely challenges the 5G infrastructure, and a new architectural change to the infrastructure is necessary. This is why OCTAPUS will re-architect the Next Generation Central Office (NGCO) ecosystem, transparently upgrading its capacity, through an innovative dynamic reconfigurable optically-switched backplane and novel photonic transceiver toolkit.
Comcores will actively contribute to the project with our expertise within ethernet TSN technology and 5G, specifically our knowledge of electrical switching and TSN features. We will provide a switching fabric and a network interface card with TSN capabilities on FPGA based platforms and a network controller. This is done to achieve dynamic TSN configuration through a centralized network controller to support load balancing, while still maintaining Quality of Service (QoS) through TSN.
For more information about the OCTAPUS project, visit the OCTAPUS website and factsheet.
|
Search Silicon IP
Comcores Hot IP
Related News
- Synopsys, Ansys and Keysight Accelerate 5G/6G SoC Designs with New mmWave Reference Flow for TSMC Process Technology
- CEVA Accelerates 5G Infrastructure Rollout with Industry's First Baseband Platform IP for 5G RAN ASICs
- Ultra-low power 5G Sub-6GHz RF Transceiver IP Cores at 22nm, available for immediate licensing for Cellular and Industrial IoT applications
- Credo Targets Hyperscale Data Centers and 5G Networks with New Optical DSPs
- Sequans Communications Closes Multi-Year Strategic 5G Partnership Agreement
Breaking News
- Comcores TSN technology and 5G communication expertise to be deployed in a significant EU funded project with pan-European partners
- Foundry Revenue Is Forecasted to Drop by 4% YoY for 2023 Due to Slow Inventory Consumption and Falling Wafer Input from Customers, Says TrendForce
- Andes Technology Collaborates with LDRA to Deliver Integrated Tool Suite for Safety-Critical Software on Andes RISC-V CPU Solutions
- Analog Bits Awarded ISO 9001 and ASIL B Ready Certifications
- Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 1.1% in 2022
Most Popular
- Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 1.1% in 2022
- Settlement Reached in Lawsuit Brought by Tachyum Against Cadence
- Foundry Revenue Is Forecasted to Drop by 4% YoY for 2023 Due to Slow Inventory Consumption and Falling Wafer Input from Customers, Says TrendForce
- National Instruments up for sale
- Andes Technology Collaborates with LDRA to Deliver Integrated Tool Suite for Safety-Critical Software on Andes RISC-V CPU Solutions
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page